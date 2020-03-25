Coronavirus: Update from Manitoba health minister

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen will update the province Wednesday on COVID-19 measures at 2 p.m.

Manitoba currently sits at 35 cases after 14 additional cases were identified. Tuesday, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister instituted a rent freeze and put a halt on non-urgent evictions.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

