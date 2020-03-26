Prince Edward Island’s top doctor to provide COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Edward Island’s chief health officer is set to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province at 1:30 p.m. AT.

Dr. Heather Morrison confirmed two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus on P.E.I., Wednesday, bringing the total to five.

The two most recent cases were men from Queens County who had been recently been travelling outside of Canada.

Morrison says the men went into self-isolation when they returned home and called 811 to be tested.

More details about the flights they travelled on are expected at Thursday’s briefing.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

