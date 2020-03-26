Menu

Consumer

Coronavirus: Trudeau says banks, credit card companies asked to lower interest rates

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2020 11:45 am
Updated March 26, 2020 11:53 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says Canada Emergency Response Benefit is ‘there for’ Canadians during COVID-19 outbreak

OTTAWA — The federal government is asking banks and credit-card companies to lower interest rates on Canadians struggling financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is also looking at extending lower-interest credit directly to consumers.

READ MORE: Trudeau’s $82B coronavirus support package gets royal assent, officially passes

The Bank of Canada has slashed its trend-setting interest rate to try to cushion the blow to business from a slowing economy, but credit-card interest rates, the ones that matter most directly to most consumers, remain high.

Speaking at his Ottawa residence this morning, Trudeau says Finance Minister Bill Morneau is in talks with major banks about doing things to narrow the gap.

Worries about mortgage deferral program and federal coronavirus financial aid package
He says the government is spending billions on programs to help individuals pay their bills over the next few months as the novel coronavirus forces people out of work due to illnesses and enforced closures.

He says lowering the costs Canadians have to pay as they rely on borrowing to cover their expenses is another part of the effort.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
