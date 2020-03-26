Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

B.C. paramedics say 75% of calls now relate to coronavirus, straining resources

By Gord Macdonald and Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 12:17 pm
BC ambulance paramedics are seeing an increase in calls due to COVID-19
BC paramedics are seeing a seventy-five percent increase in calls due to COVID-19.

The union representing B.C.’s paramedics says three-quarters of 911 calls coming in to ambulance dispatchers are related to suspicions of COVID-19, which can lead to a delay in response to more urgent calls.

Troy Clifford, president of the Ambulance Paramedics of BC, says 75 per cent of calls at present are related to the coronavirus or flu-like symptoms.

The organization says fears over COVID-19 are understandable, but calls that don’t require emergency care or hospitalization can tie up emergency crews.

B.C. woman’s firsthand account of COVID-19
B.C. woman’s firsthand account of COVID-19

The spike in such calls has forced paramedics to be more diligent in their use of personal protective equipment, also known as PPE.

COVID-19 pandemic complicates work of paramedics
COVID-19 pandemic complicates work of paramedics

“When we’re doing regular ambulance calls, our paramedics are responding … using basic PPE,” Clifford says. “We are now seeing the we have had to gown up and be in full protective equipment, which adds extra stress.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus: How paramedics are protecting against COVID-19 in Saskatoon

Governments and health officials are advising people that if they believe they may have COVID-19 but are not in distress, they should self-isolate at home, and call 811 or their doctor.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Paramedics also say that more callers who have a genuine emergency are refusing to be taken to hospital out of fear of COVID-19.

Dispatchers have noticed a drop in other calls such as car crashes, falls, assaults, and workplace incidents, possibly because so many people are staying home.

BC Emergency Health Services says it’s been receiving several hundred COVID-19 calls a day on top of the normal daily call volume of about 1,400 medical emergency calls.
The organization is reminding the public not to call 911 unless they are experiencing a medical emergency.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updatebc coronavirusCanada CoronavirusParamedicsCoronavirus In CanadaAmbulanceCoronavirus Casescovid-19 news911 callsdispatchers
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.