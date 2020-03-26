First hospitalized case of COVID-19 in Peterborough: health unit

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health says it has its first hospitalized case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

According to medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, the patient is a woman in her 60s who is the health unit’s ninth confirmed case of COVID-19.

The woman has travel history to the United States. She returned home last week and began to have symptoms of COVID-19. She was tested at home by paramedics. The patient is currently at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

“This individual was hospitalized on (Monday), March 23 where she remains,” said Salvaterra. “One close contact has been identified and has been tested and remains in self-isolation at home.”

She noted it took six days to receive the woman’s test results which arrived on Wednesday evening. The woman’s close contacts have also been notified.

“I have full confidence this person received the most appropriate care,” she said. “What (the delay) does is create uncertainty for the patient and her loved ones. I regret this family had to wait six days for confirmation. I think it reflects our capacity issue.”

The eighth confirmed case announced earlier Thursday was a woman in her 90s who is a resident at St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care home. She remains at the Brealey Drive centre in isolation recovering.

An outbreak has been declared at the site as the long-term care facility only needs one person who tests positive. All non-essential visits to the facility are suspended until further notice.

“We are still investigating whether if the can case be linked to a contact who may have travelled or had been exposed,” Salvaterra said.

Salvaterra said the health unit is working with the long-term care centre to monitor any employee sat the centre who might show any COVID-19 related symptoms.

“They have to have two negative tests before they can return to a healthcare setting,” she said.

Salvaterra said she “wouldn’t be surprised” if there are more cases to come from St. Joseph’s at Fleming, given how the virus can be transmitted in close quarters.

“We are only testing symptomatic residents or staff,” she noted. “We’re being very careful with how we used our scarce testing resources. Anyone who is symptomatic in that home will be tested for COVID-19.”

Salvaterra also noted the health unit’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 — a man in his 30s who travelled to Europe and was associated with Trent University’s Peterborough campus — has been resolved. The man went into isolation and has been tested and cleared, Salvaterra said.

The other remaining cases all remain at home in self-isolation, she added.

As of Thursday morning, 504 people have been tested for COVID-19, according to the health unit. 170 tests have returned negative while there remains 325 test results still pending.

By the numbers as of noon, March 26:

Confirmed positive: 9

Confirmed negative: 170

Under investigation: 314

Recovered: 1 (case 1)

Deceased: 0

Hospitalized cases: 1

Current status of hospitalized cases: n/a

Unusual cases: n/a