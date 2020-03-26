Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Guelph Transit limiting buses to 10 passengers at a time

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 11:32 am
2 public transit drivers in GTA test positive for COVID-19
A Brampton transit bus driver and a TTC subway operator have both tested positive for COVID-19 making them both the first frontline workers in their regions to contract the virus. Kamil Karamali has more.

Guelph Transit says it will be limiting buses to 10 passengers and blocking certain seats in an effort to promote physically distancing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The new measures come after the city announced public transit service would be free until April 30, albeit on a reduced schedule.

READ MORE: Guelph Transit reduces service, offers free rides

The city cut service earlier this month to a 30-minute schedule typically seen on a Saturday. The late-night bus was also cancelled along with university express routes, given in-person classes were cancelled for the remainder of the winter semester.

Guelph Transit continues to ask passengers to board and exit through the rear doors and only ride the bis for essential travel such as work, medical appointments and grocery shopping.

Residents who are not feeling well or have travelled outside of Canada in the past 14 days are being urged not to take transit.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Brampton Transit driver tests positive for COVID-19

“We know service interruptions are disruptive and inconvenient,” transit general manager Robin Gerus said.

“We think it’s the best way to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of our customers and employees.”

More information can be found on the city’s website.

