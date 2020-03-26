Coronavirus: Guelph Transit limiting buses to 10 passengers at a time

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Transit says it will be limiting buses to 10 passengers and blocking certain seats in an effort to promote physically distancing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The new measures come after the city announced public transit service would be free until April 30, albeit on a reduced schedule.

The city cut service earlier this month to a 30-minute schedule typically seen on a Saturday. The late-night bus was also cancelled along with university express routes, given in-person classes were cancelled for the remainder of the winter semester.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Guelph Transit continues to ask passengers to board and exit through the rear doors and only ride the bis for essential travel such as work, medical appointments and grocery shopping.

View link »

Residents who are not feeling well or have travelled outside of Canada in the past 14 days are being urged not to take transit.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know service interruptions are disruptive and inconvenient,” transit general manager Robin Gerus said.

“We think it’s the best way to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of our customers and employees.”

More information can be found on the city’s website.

View link »