Consumer

Coronavirus: Guelph Transit reduces service, offers free rides

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 4:16 pm
Coronavirus at the gym and on public transit: What are the risks?
As news of the coronavirus outbreak dominates headlines around the world, public concern continues to rise. some are asking whether changes need to be made to their daily routines, such as riding public transit or going to the gym.

Guelph Transit is reducing service while offering free rides until April 15 in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The city announced a slew of changes that will come into effect on Wednesday in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

READ MORE: Guelph General Hospital restricting visitors, cancelling elective surgeries

The city says by offering free service, it will remove the need for people to come to city hall to purchase or renew their fare card.

Guelph Transit will also be operating on a Saturday schedule with service every 30 minutes Monday to Saturday. There will be no impacts to Sunday service.

“We know service interruptions are disruptive and inconvenient, but we think it’s the best way to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 and protect our health and safety of our customers and employees,” Guelph Transit general manager Robin Gerus said.

Other changes include cancelling the late-night bus service indefinitely and asking all customers to board and exit the bus using the back doors. People with accessibility needs can continue to board and exit using the front doors.

READ MORE: Ontario government declares state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

The city is urging residents to not use public transit if they are feeling unwell or if they travelled outside of Canada within the past 14 days.

Mobility service customers are asked to avoid all non-essential travel. The city said mobility services will be screened because many riders are older adults who are more at risk.

More information can be found on the City of Guelph’s website.

How to properly practise self-isolation
