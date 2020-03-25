Brampton Transit driver tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Brampton says one of its bus drivers has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, marking Brampton’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.

The driver worked four routes, for four days, on March 10 to March 13, the City said.

The routes include 11 Steeles, 51 Hereford, 53 Ray Lawson and 57 Charolais.

The City said that the driver told them about testing positive Tuesday evening. The operator is self-isolating at home for the next 14 days, they added.

“Peel Public Health indicates there is no additional risk to the riders on the Transit bus than there would be in the general community,” city officials said in a statement, adding that employees who were in close contact with the operator are being told to self-isolate.

“People on the buses in review on the above days who are feeling well, with no symptoms, should continue to go about their daily routines and not call Public Health. If you develop symptoms, please call Peel Public Health.”

The City said enhanced cleaning and disinfecting still remains in effect such as all hard surfaces, operator compartments and seats scheduled every 48 hours, which has now been increased to every 24 hours.

Only half of the seating capacity is allowed on their buses, city officials said, along with rear door boarding and allowing passengers to ride for free.

City of Brampton statement on confirmed @BramptonTransit COVID-19 case https://t.co/jB75HYrdEu — City of Brampton (@CityBrampton) March 25, 2020