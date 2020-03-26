Mask shortage ‘like sending someone to a forest fire with a water pistol’: nurses union

Send this page to someone via email

A limited supply of N95 masks means Manitoba’s frontline healthcare staff aren’t adequately protected during the coronavirus pandemic, says the head of the Manitoba Nurses’ Union.

Darlene Jackson told 680 CJOB that nurses aren’t currently able to use the masks — which are recommended by both the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control — when they do swab tests for COVID-19.

“It’s like sending someone to a forest fire with a water pistol,” said Jackson.

“Nurses are very concerned for their own health, for the health of their co-workers and their patients. If we start losing frontline providers to this virus, this system’s going to fall apart.” Tweet This

Jackson said despite recommendations to stockpile N95 masks following the SARS and H1N1 crises, she doesn’t think enough supplies were kept on hand to prepare for this pandemic.

“This world has been in a shortage almost from the minute this pandemic started, so I think it’s really important we learn lessons from previous experiences.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Province asks Manitoba businesses to help manufacture supplies The Province of Manitoba has reached out to businesses to help manufacture much-needed safety equipment.

“Supplies have already begun to flow into Manitoba but we need much more,” said health minister Cameron Friesen on Wednesday.

“We are soliciting for help to collect the supplies we need in order to guard Manitobans against COVID-19.”

Jackson said she supports the government’s decision to reach out for help.

“If there are N95s, if there are surgical masks, if there is hand sanitizer out there, I do absolutely join the government in encouraging the private sector to please donate that.” Tweet This

