Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Money

Coronavirus: Number of Americans filing jobless claims spikes to a record 3.28 million

By Dan Burns Reuters
Posted March 26, 2020 8:54 am
Updated March 26, 2020 9:15 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says ‘certain people’ would like U.S. to remain shut to defeat him at the polls

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits shot to record of more than 3 million last week as strict measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic ground the country to a sudden halt, unleashing a wave of layoffs that likely brought an end to the longest employment boom in U.S. history.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Nearly 1 million Canadians applied for EI last week

Initial claims for unemployment benefits rose to 3.28 million in the latest week from a revised 282,000 the previous week, eclipsing the previous record of 695,000 set in 1982, the U.S. Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims would rise to 1 million, but estimates had ranged to as high as 4 million.

— More to come

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Reuters
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus pandemicUS unemploymentUS Labor DepartmentUS jobless claims
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.