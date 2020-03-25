Menu

Crime

RCMP release photos of suspect after man dies following Fort McMurray shooting last week

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 9:46 pm
Police released photos of a shooting suspect on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Police released photos of a shooting suspect on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Courtesy: Wood Buffalo RCMP

A Fort McMurray man who was shot last week has succumbed to his life-threatening injuries in hospital, RCMP said in a news release issued Wednesday.

READ MORE: 3 men hospitalized after report of shots fired at Fort McMurray apartment building: RCMP

An autopsy in Edmonton and police investigation identified the homicide victim as Hanad Mohamed, 30.

On March 15 at 6:30 a.m., Wood Buffalo RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in an apartment complex near 200 Lougheed Drive.

Police said three men were injured: two with non-life-threatening injuries and one with serious, life-threatening injuries. All three were taken to hospital via EMS.

Officers believe it was not a random shooting, adding that the RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

If you have information about this homicide, call RCMP at 780-788-4040 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

