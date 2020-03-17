Menu

Crime

3 men hospitalized after report of shots fired at Fort McMurray apartment building: RCMP

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 1:32 am
Updated March 17, 2020 1:36 am
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

Wood Buffalo RCMP are asking the public for tips after three people were taken to hospital when officers responded to a report of shots being fired in a Fort McMurray apartment building on Sunday.

In a news release issued Monday, RCMP said officers were called to a building on Lougheed Drive at 6:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, police said they found three men with injuries. All three were taken to hospital by paramedics. One of the men suffered life-threatening injuries but police said the other two are expected to survive.

Police did not say if any arrests were made or if they have any suspects.

“Wood Buffalo RCMP General Investigative Section continue to investigate,” police said on Monday. “Police do not believe this was a random incident.

Story continues below advertisement
“[We] are looking to speak with anyone that may have video or dash camera footage from the area of 200 Lougheed Drive on March 15, 2020 at approximately 6:30 a.m.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wood Buffalo RCMP detachment at 780-788-4040. Tips can also be anoymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

