Investigators release video of vehicles linked to fatal hit-and-run in Niagara Falls

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police have released video showing vehicles connected with the death of an e-bike rider in Niagara Falls in mid-March.

Paul Brian Fulton, 52, of Niagara Falls died in hospital after he was struck by a sedan around 11:30 p.m. on March 19 near Drummond Road and Dunn Street.

It’s believed Fulton lost control of his bike and was thrown onto the street before being struck by a dark grey Mazda-3, according to investigators.

The driver of the suspect vehicle did not stop and fled the scene, say police.

Detectives investigating fatal hit and run in Niagara Falls – Update 3 https://t.co/fknyY46Mv4 pic.twitter.com/Uu2987kU8f — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) March 25, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Security video retrieved by investigators – from a nearby apartment building on Drummond at Dixon Street – shows three vehicles passing by the building, seconds before the incident.

The first is the e-bike and its rider Fulton headed southbound approaching Dunn Street. The second is a light-coloured vehicle travelling north that may be a witness. The third is the dark grey suspect vehicle travelling south. Police are hoping to speak with the drivers of the second vehicle and identify the driver of the third.

After analysis of the crash scene, detectives recovered parts they believe will identify the suspect vehicle. That car is said to have suffered front-end damage.

Police also say a number of cars were in the area and may have witnessed the e-bike lose control then strike a curb.

Meanwhile, another video (not shown) reveals a northbound vehicle braked and slowed down as it passed Dixon Road immediately after the e-bike crashed, say detectives.

Police are looking to talk to that driver as well.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge # 9265.

1:53 Woman in wheelchair killed in early morning Mississauga hit-and-run Woman in wheelchair killed in early morning Mississauga hit-and-run