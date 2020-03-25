Menu

Crime

Investigators release video of vehicles linked to fatal hit-and-run in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 6:36 pm
Investigators release video of vehicles connected to fatal hit and run in Niagara Falls
WATCH: Security video retrieved by police in Niagara Falls shows three vehicles detectives have interest in, in connection with a fatal hit-and-run March 19.

Niagara Regional Police have released video showing vehicles connected with the death of an e-bike rider in Niagara Falls in mid-March.

Paul Brian Fulton, 52, of Niagara Falls died in hospital after he was struck by a sedan around 11:30 p.m. on March 19 near Drummond Road and Dunn Street.

READ MORE: Man riding e-bike in Niagara Falls killed in hit and run: police

It’s believed Fulton lost control of his bike and was thrown onto the street before being struck by a dark grey Mazda-3, according to investigators.

The driver of the suspect vehicle did not stop and fled the scene, say police.

Security video retrieved by investigators – from a nearby apartment building on Drummond at Dixon Street – shows three vehicles passing by the building, seconds before the incident.

The first is the e-bike and its rider Fulton headed southbound approaching Dunn Street. The second is a light-coloured vehicle travelling north that may be a witness. The third is the dark grey suspect vehicle travelling south. Police are hoping to speak with the drivers of the second vehicle and identify the driver of the third.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Niagara-on-the-Lake declares state of emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic

After analysis of the crash scene, detectives recovered parts they believe will identify the suspect vehicle. That car is said to have suffered front-end damage.

Police also say a number of cars were in the area and may have witnessed the e-bike lose control then strike a curb.

Meanwhile, another video (not shown) reveals a northbound vehicle braked and slowed down as it passed Dixon Road immediately after the e-bike crashed, say detectives.

Police are looking to talk to that driver as well.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge # 9265.

