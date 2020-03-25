2 dead following morning house fire in northern part of City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Two people died following a morning house fire in the northern limits of the CIty of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday morning.
According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, emergency responders were dispatched around 8:20 a.m. to a reported house fire on Young Street, just a few kilometres east of Sebright and about 60 kilometres north of Lindsay.
OPP late Wednesday afternoon stated two people died in the fire while five others were able to escape without injury.
The names of the victims have not been released.
“At this time the fire does not appear to be suspicious,” OPP stated.
The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is at the scene investigating the fire.
More to come…
