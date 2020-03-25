Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
News

2 dead following morning house fire in northern part of City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 4:18 pm
Updated March 25, 2020 4:25 pm
Two people died following a morning house fire in the City of Kawartha Lakes near Sebright on Wednesday.
Two people died following a morning house fire in the City of Kawartha Lakes near Sebright on Wednesday. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Two people died following a morning house fire in the northern limits of the CIty of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday morning.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, emergency responders were dispatched around 8:20 a.m. to a reported house fire on Young Street, just a few kilometres east of Sebright and about 60 kilometres north of Lindsay.

Two people died in a house fire in the City of Kawartha Lakes near Sebright on Wednesday morning.
Two people died in a house fire in the City of Kawartha Lakes near Sebright on Wednesday morning. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

OPP late Wednesday afternoon stated two people died in the fire while five others were able to escape without injury.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus: City of Kawartha Lakes activates emergency control group, closes all public facilities

The names of the victims have not been released.

“At this time the fire does not appear to be suspicious,” OPP stated.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is at the scene investigating the fire.

 

More to come…

Peterborough, City of Kawartha Lakes send out messages amid COVID-19 pandemic
Peterborough, City of Kawartha Lakes send out messages amid COVID-19 pandemic
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireHouse FireCity of Kawartha LakesFatal Firefatal house fireKawartha Lakekawartha lakes house fireSebrightFatal fire near SebrightKawartha Lakes paramedicLinddsay
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.