2 dead following morning house fire in northern part of City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people died following a morning house fire in the northern limits of the CIty of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday morning.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, emergency responders were dispatched around 8:20 a.m. to a reported house fire on Young Street, just a few kilometres east of Sebright and about 60 kilometres north of Lindsay.

Two people died in a house fire in the City of Kawartha Lakes near Sebright on Wednesday morning. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

OPP late Wednesday afternoon stated two people died in the fire while five others were able to escape without injury.

Story continues below advertisement

The names of the victims have not been released.

“At this time the fire does not appear to be suspicious,” OPP stated.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is at the scene investigating the fire.

More to come…

1:51 Peterborough, City of Kawartha Lakes send out messages amid COVID-19 pandemic Peterborough, City of Kawartha Lakes send out messages amid COVID-19 pandemic