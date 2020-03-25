Decision overturned in funding appeal for non-Catholic students in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Judges have ruled unanimously in favour of the Saskatchewan government in its appeal of a decision to no longer fund non-Catholic students who attend Catholic schools in the province.

The ruling from the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal was released on Wednesday.

Good Spirit School Division versus Christ the Teacher Catholic Separate School Division and the province put forth their case to a five-judge panel in March 2019.

The dispute started in 2003 when the Yorkdale School Division, now Good Spirit School Division, closed its kindergarten-to-Grade 8 school in the town of Theodore because of declining enrolment. The division planned to bus its 42 students to a nearby community.

Community members created their own Catholic school division and opened St. Theodore Roman Catholic School.

Story continues below advertisement

3:21 Canadians divided over full funding for Catholic schools Canadians divided over full funding for Catholic schools

As a result, Good Spirit argued, its neighbouring school in Springside lost out on potential funding, and the creation of a new Catholic school compromised Good Spirit’s ability to close future schools in a similar situation.

That prompted Good Spirit School Division to launch the original lawsuit, claiming the creation of the new school division was not to serve Catholics in the community, but rather to prevent the students from being bused to a neighbouring town.

In 2017, Justice Donald Layh decided the issue at hand was the provincial policy of funding separate schools based solely on student enrolment without regard to students’ religion. It meant the province wouldn’t be able to fund non-Catholic students in separate schools.

The province had until June 2018 to follow the ruling, but instead, they appealed and continued to pay for non-Catholic students to attend Catholic school.

The case could now go to the Supreme Court of Canada.

More to come…

— With files from Allison Bamford and Sarah Komadina