Art Gallery of Peterborough seeks children’s art to salute heroes during coronavirus pandemic

The Art Gallery of Peterborough is inviting youth and families to submit artwork that shows appreciation of the “countless heroes” in Peterborough during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The gallery is asking children and their families to make and share artwork to thank their heroes. Submissions will be shared on the gallery’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

“At the Art Galley of Peterborough, we have many heroes but wanted to especially thank those who are working tirelessly to keep our community safe and healthy,” said the gallery’s director, Celeste Scopelites.

“To all our first responders, medical professionals, city services and all the citizens of Peterborough who work to keep our shelves stocked and the community running — thank you.”

The submitted artwork can be a drawing, a painting or even a sculpture, as long as it is creative. The gallery says the heroes can be anyone, as long as the artist explains what makes them a hero in a brief description (maximum 150 words) with the submission.

“Join us as we share some love and show our appreciation for the many amazing people who make Peterborough such a wonderful community to live in,” said Scopelites.

Participants are asked to email pictures of their artwork to agp.on.ca@gmail.com or post them to their own Facebook or Instagram pages and tag @AGPtbo_ and #AGPtbo.

Do not mail any physical artwork to the gallery, which is currently closed. For more information, visit the gallery’s website.

