BC Summer Games cancelled due to coronavirus crisis

The 2020 BC Summer Games have been cancelled due to the novel coronavirus crisis.

The Games were scheduled to take place July 23-26 in Maple Ridge, but Lisa Beare, B.C.’s minister for tourism, arts, and culture, said Wednesday that health concerns have left organizers with no other option.

“Through conversations with leadership at the BC Games Society, it became clear that there was no viable path forward to host the Games this year and that they must now be cancelled,” Beare said in a statement.

More than 3,600 young athletes were expected to take part in the Games.

Maple Ridge instead will host the BC Summer Games in 2024.

The Games are held every two years. Greater Vernon will host the 2022 BC Winter Games and the 2022 BC Summer Games will take place in Prince George.