Winnipeg Wesmen hire women’s volleyball head coach

The University of Winnipeg has removed the interim tag on Wesmen women’s volleyball head coach Phil Hudson.

After a year of serving in the position, Hudson has been named the full-time head coach of the Wesmen women’s volleyball team.

Hudson was selected after what the Wesmen called a “nationwide search process.”

“We are excited to have Phil as our full-time coach,” Wesmen director of athletics Dave Crook said in a statement. “He did a tremendous job this past season and, with him in charge full-time, we look forward to a bright future for our student-athletes in the Wesmen women’s volleyball program.”

Longtime head coach Diane Scott did not return following the 2018-2019 season.

With Hudson running the bench, the Wesmen had a 9-15 record this past season, and qualified for the Canada West playoffs for the first time since 2012. The team hadn’t won nine games in a single season since 2013.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue on with the Wesmen program and for the confidence Dave Crook and the university has shown in me,” Hudson said. “I am looking forward to the upcoming season and continuing the progress we made over the past year.”

Hudson spent two decades as head coach of Dakota Collegiate’s varsity boys volleyball team. He also coached the Manitoba Bisons men’s volleyball team for one season while Garth Pischke was on a leave of absence.