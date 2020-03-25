Kentuckian who attended ‘coronavirus party’ diagnosed with coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Despite recommendations for social distancing during the novel coronavirus outbreak, a Kentucky resident attended a virus-themed party — and caught it.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear shared the ironic news during a Tuesday press conference, but didn’t reveal details of the patient or the party.

“This is one that makes me mad, and it should make you mad,” he said, adding that the party was for people in their 20s, an age group purported to be less vulnerable to COVID-19.

“Anyone who goes to something like this may think they’re indestructible, but it’s someone else’s loved one that they are going to hurt,” he continued.

“We are battling for the health and the lives of our parents and our grandparents,” Beshear continued. “Don’t be callous as to intentionally go to something and expose yourself to something that will hurt other people.

“We ought to be much better than that.” Tweet This

“This is something that no one should be doing across the commonwealth,” Beshear said.

2:01 Vital importance of physical distancing during COVID-19 pandemic Vital importance of physical distancing during COVID-19 pandemic

“We all owe each other a duty to protect each other,” he added. “And we simply can’t have folks that are doing things like this.”

Schools have been closed in the state, People magazine reports, and residents have been asked to avoid non-essential travel.

As of Tuesday evening, more than 3,000 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, while 157 tested positive, Kentucky’s Department of Health said.

Among those who tested positive is the person who attended the party. There are now more than 52,000 cases of COVID-19 in the United States.

3:00 Coronavirus around the world: March 25, 2020 Coronavirus around the world: March 25, 2020

—

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

—

