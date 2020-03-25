Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Toronto charity offers subsidized housing near hospitals for health care workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2020 2:01 pm
Frontline health-care workers beginning to fall ill with COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: The Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario is applauding the Ontario government for shutting down all non-essential services and is asking for more surgical masks to be manufactured. Catherine McDonald reports. (March 23, 2020)

TORONTO – A Toronto-area non-profit is providing subsidized accommodation for health-care workers who need to isolate from their families during the COVID-19 outbreak.

StayWell Charity says front-line health workers have expressed concern about passing on the virus to their own family members.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Steven Argyris, a director with the organization, says they have around 1,000 apartments and hotel rooms that could potentially house health-care workers in major cities across Canada.

READ MORE: Ontario confirms 100 new coronavirus cases including 1 more death, total jumps to 671 active cases

He says the rooms will be as much as thousands of dollars cheaper than they would be at market prices.

Jory Simpson, chief of general surgery at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, says he already has earmarked one room for his staff and is prepared to book more.

He says health-care workers are all balancing the need to provide care to patients while also keeping their families safe.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsCoronavirus Torontocoronavirus subsidized housing toronto
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.