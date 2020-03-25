Bindi Irwin gets married at Australia Zoo hours before coronavirus rules take effect

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are officially married.

The couple got married on Wednesday at Australia Zoo just hours before a curfew due to coronavirus set by the Australian government would have restricted the wedding to five people.

The location of the wedding ceremony is also where the pair met and got engaged.

“March 25th 2020,” Bindi wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from the wedding. “We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now.”

“We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding,” Irwin revealed.

“This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos,” she continued. “Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history.”

“Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens,” she wrote. “Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory.”

“We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this — stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!” Irwin concluded her post.

Bindi Irwin engaged to childhood sweetheart Chandler Powell

Powell posted the same photo to Instagram and wrote, “We’re finally married!”

“Today, March 25, 2020, marks the most amazing day of my life,” he continued. “I married my best friend. After almost a year of planning, we changed everything so that we could enjoy a safe and small private ceremony at our home, Australia Zoo. As we embark on this new life chapter I hope that we can share some love in the world, especially during this challenging time.”

Powell proposed to Irwin on her 21st birthday in July

“On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life. Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love,” Irwin wrote on Twitter.

Powell tweeted: “She said YES! Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo. I immediately fell head over heels for your kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much life. I love you more than anything in this world and I always will. Forever together sounds perfect.”

Bindi’s brother, Robert Irwin, took to Instagram to celebrate the news.

“I am beyond happy for you two. You are true soulmates and have always been so completely perfect for each other. Love you both and congratulations,” he wrote.

Irwin and Powell met in November 2013 when he was in Australia for a professional wakeboarding competition and decided to stop by the Australia Zoo.

Irwin told People she couldn’t be happier to have found a partner who shares so many of her father Steve Irwin’s qualities. “He loves wildlife and conservation and he has this strength. Which is necessary when you’re jumping on crocs.”

Bindi’s late father, Steve, also known as The Crocodile Hunter, was a nature nut and an internationally known fixture on the channel. He was killed by a stingray barb through the chest in 2006 while shooting an underwater documentary film in his native Australia. The cameraman with Irwin at the time claimed the popular TV personality was stung “hundreds of times.”

