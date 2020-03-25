Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: 2 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brings Peterborough-area total to 7

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 11:29 am
Updated March 25, 2020 11:35 am
Peterborough Public Health has announced new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Peterborough Public Health has announced new cases of COVID-19 in the region. Global News

Peterborough Public Health says two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the region to seven.

During a press conference, Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, Peterborough’s chief medical officer of health, noted one case is a 65-year-old woman who is a resident of the city.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Peterborough area

The medical officer of health noted the woman’s exposure to the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is associated with the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, which has three confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The woman is an employee of the nursing home, Salvaterra said. However, because she is a Peterborough resident, the case is the responsibility of Peterborough Public Health, not the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge, District Health Unit.

The second new case is a man in his 20s. Salvaterra said the man was a contact of another case from outside of Peterborough.

“Both are home and are self-isolating,” Salvaterra said.

READ MORE: Live updates — Coronavirus in Canada

All seven cases of COVID-19 in the health unit’s jurisdiction remain in self-isolation at home, Salvaterra said. The health unit is responsible for the city of Peterborough, Peterborough County and the First Nations of Curve Lake and Hiawatha.

The health unit has tested 455 people and confirmed 186 negative results, with another 282 still awaiting test results, which can take four to five days to process.

More to come.

