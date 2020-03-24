Menu

Health

2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Peterborough area: health unit

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 11:05 am
Updated March 24, 2020 11:06 am
There are now 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Peterborough area, according to the region's health unit.
There are now 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Peterborough area, according to the region's health unit. AP photo

Two more positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Peterborough area, according to the region’s health unit.

On Tuesday morning, Peterborough Public Health stated there are now five confirmed cases in its jurisdiction which includes the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, and the First Nations of Curve Lake and Hiawatha.

READ MORE: Peterborough Public Health reports 3rd confirmed case of COVID-19

Medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra on Tuesday morning said one of the cases is a woman who recently returned from Florida. She has five close contacts who are being tested.

The other case is a man who recently returned from a bonspiel in Edmonton.

On Monday both the city and county declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

By the numbers from Peterborough Public Health.

  • Confirmed positive: 5
  • Confirmed negative: 140
  • Under investigation: 283
  • Deaths: 0

More to come.

