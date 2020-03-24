2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Peterborough area: health unit

Send this page to someone via email

Two more positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Peterborough area, according to the region’s health unit.

On Tuesday morning, Peterborough Public Health stated there are now five confirmed cases in its jurisdiction which includes the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, and the First Nations of Curve Lake and Hiawatha.

Medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra on Tuesday morning said one of the cases is a woman who recently returned from Florida. She has five close contacts who are being tested.

The other case is a man who recently returned from a bonspiel in Edmonton.

On Monday both the city and county declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

By the numbers from Peterborough Public Health.

Confirmed positive: 5

Confirmed negative: 140

Under investigation: 283

Deaths: 0

More to come.