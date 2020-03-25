Menu

Health

Town of Cochrane offers new utility payment options amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 1:26 am
Hay bales in a farmer's field overlooking the Canadian Rockies near Cochrane, Alta., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Hay bales in a farmer's field overlooking the Canadian Rockies near Cochrane, Alta., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Jeff McIntosh

At Monday’s council meeting, the Town of Cochrane approved a plan to help residents out during the COVID-19 crisis.

READ MORE: Town of Cochrane offers update on COVID-19 measures

The town is waiving late utility penalties for four months and deferring utility bills for people who need it until August, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

“Our hope here is to offer some relief to Cochrane residents, albeit short-term, during this unprecedented time,” said Mayor Jeff Genung.

“Council will continue to look at all available options in order to support our community.”

The town encouraged people who can pay to do so.

“For those who cannot, council has created payment deferral options, without penalty or loss of service,” the news release said.

READ MORE: Town of Cochrane closes playgrounds amid COVID-19 concerns

Cochrane town council said it is looking at property tax support options, and recommendations for that will be brought forward before rates and dates are set.

