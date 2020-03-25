City of Kingston aims to open second temporary homeless shelter during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kingston confirms it’s working to open a second temporary shelter for the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the city, it will be located in the city’s west end, at the former Fairfield Retirement Home.

Bryan Patterson, the city’s mayor, posted a video on Twitter regarding the move.

“It’s very difficult to practice social distancing or to self isolate in one of the city’s existing homeless shelters,” he said, “so we’ve been working to find new spaces”.

A number of city vehicles as well as cleaning services have been on site, busy prepping the site.

Fairfield Manor has been vacant since it was forced to close in September 2018, following a number of concerns ranging from fire code violations to allegations of neglect of residents.

In July of 2019, the building was sold, but has remained vacant ever since.

Fairfield Manor is the second building the city has recently acquired to house those who are homeless. It is expected to open up as soon as possible.

On March 22, the city relocated the Kingston Youth Shelter from Brock Street to 113 Lower Union Street, a larger space that provides those most vulnerable a place where they can practice social distancing or self-isolate.