Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

City of Kingston aims to open second temporary homeless shelter during COVID-19 pandemic

By Maegen Kulchar Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 8:34 am
Fairfield Manor to be used as a temporary shelter for the homeless
WATCH: The City of Kingston confirms it's working to open a second temporary shelter for the homeless during the COVID-19 outbreak.  According to the city, it will be located in the city's west end, at the former Fairfield Retirement Home.

The City of Kingston confirms it’s working to open a second temporary shelter for the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the city, it will be located in the city’s west end, at the former Fairfield Retirement Home.

READ MORE: Edmonton EXPO Centre homeless shelter to have drop-in, COVID-19 health care services

Bryan Patterson, the city’s mayor, posted a video on Twitter regarding the move.

“It’s very difficult to practice social distancing or to self isolate in one of the city’s existing homeless shelters,” he said, “so we’ve been working to find new spaces”.

A number of city vehicles as well as cleaning services have been on site, busy prepping the site.

Councillors urge schools to open dorms for homeless

Fairfield Manor has been vacant since it was forced to close in September 2018, following a number of concerns ranging from fire code violations to allegations of neglect of residents.

Story continues below advertisement

In July of 2019, the building was sold, but has remained vacant ever since.

READ MORE: COVID-19 isolation, treatment centre for homeless opens in Ottawa

Fairfield Manor is the second building the city has recently acquired to house those who are homeless. It is expected to open up as soon as possible.

[ Signup for our Health IQ newsletter for latest coronavirus updates ]

On March 22, the city relocated the Kingston Youth Shelter from Brock Street to 113 Lower Union Street, a larger space that provides those most vulnerable a place where they can practice social distancing or self-isolate.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Homeless ShelterKingston Homelessfairfield homeless shelterhomeless kingstonkingston homeless covidvulnerable covidvulnerable homeless covid
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.