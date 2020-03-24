Coronavirus: City of Regina closes playgrounds to maintain social distancing

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina announced that city-owned playgrounds will be closed indefinitely amid the spread of COVID-19.

In statement from the city, the decision follows Public Health Official guidelines to avoid contact with shared surfaces.

Crews will be closing off the playground structures but are asking residents to avoid using the spaces immediately.

The city still encourages residents to stay active while maintaining physical distancing, and will keep parks and pathways open.

Along with playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts as well as dog parks will also be closed.

The City of Regina wants to remind residents that when accessing parks to follow the social distancing guidelines of two meters, and to avoid shared surfaces like handrails and benches.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

[ Signup for our Health IQ newsletter for latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.