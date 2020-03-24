Coronavirus: Greater Moncton airport learns about COVID-19 cases on board 2 flights

The Greater Moncton International Airport Authority (GMIAA) announced Tuesday that it has been made aware of a few people who passed through the Moncton airport and have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to GMIAA, the infected travellers arrived at the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport early on March 8 on WestJet Flight 3440 from Toronto, and on March 16 around noon on WestJet flight 3456 from Toronto.

“If you or anyone you have been in close contact with were on this flight, please self-isolate for 14 days. If you develop symptoms, call 811,” the GMIAA said in a statement.

Following the New Brunswick government’s state of emergency in response to COVID-19, the GMIAA said only people travelling or coming back from a trip will be permitted inside the airport, except for employees.

Social distancing is also mandatory within the airport, with people having to remain at least two metres (six feet) away from others at all times whenever possible, even in lineups.

In an effort to help reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19, the airport said it is encouraging people who are either dropping off passengers or picking up passengers to remain in their vehicles while travellers either load or unload.

The airport is also encouraging people to make use of their free cellphone waiting area or short-term parking lot.

“The first 15 minutes of parking are free in order to minimize the amount of people entering the air terminal building,” said the airport.