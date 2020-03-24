Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Greater Moncton airport learns about COVID-19 cases on board 2 flights

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 6:26 pm
A pilot taxis a Westjet Boeing 737-700 plane to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Monday February 3, 2014.
A pilot taxis a Westjet Boeing 737-700 plane to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Monday February 3, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Greater Moncton International Airport Authority (GMIAA) announced Tuesday that it has been made aware of a few people who passed through the Moncton airport and have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to GMIAA, the infected travellers arrived at the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport early on March 8 on WestJet Flight 3440 from Toronto, and on March 16 around noon on WestJet flight 3456 from Toronto.

READ MORE: N.B. premier continues call for national state of emergency as province records 18th case of COVID-19

“If you or anyone you have been in close contact with were on this flight, please self-isolate for 14 days. If you develop symptoms, call 811,” the GMIAA said in a statement.

Following the New Brunswick government’s state of emergency in response to COVID-19, the GMIAA said only people travelling or coming back from a trip will be permitted inside the airport, except for employees.

Story continues below advertisement

Social distancing is also mandatory within the airport, with people having to remain at least two metres (six feet) away from others at all times whenever possible, even in lineups.

READ MORE: New Brunswick has no new cases of coronavirus, majority of businesses complying to orders

In an effort to help reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19, the airport said it is encouraging people who are either dropping off passengers or picking up passengers to remain in their vehicles while travellers either load or unload.

[ Signup for our Health IQ newsletter for latest coronavirus updates ]

The airport is also encouraging people to make use of their free cellphone waiting area or short-term parking lot.

“The first 15 minutes of parking are free in order to minimize the amount of people entering the air terminal building,” said the airport.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19TravelTorontoMonctoncoronavirus pandemicPandemicMoncton Airportcoronavirus New BrunswickGreater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airportcoronavirus MonctonGreater Moncton International Airport Authority
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.