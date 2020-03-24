Menu

Politics

Coronavirus: Municipality of Trent Lakes declares state of emergency

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 5:00 pm
The Municipality of Trent Lakes has declared a state of emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Municipality of Trent Lakes has declared a state of emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Municipality of Trent Lakes declared a state of emergency Tuesday morning due to the “increasing impacts” of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the municipality north of Peterborough, Mayor Janet Clarkson issued the declaration at 10 a.m. The municipal control group had been meeting regularly to monitor the situation.

Trent Lakes is a municipality that’s part of Peterborough County, which on Monday declared a state of emergency. The county is part of the jurisdiction of Peterborough Public Health, which on Tuesday stated there were five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region, including the city of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Peterborough city, county declare state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

The municipality says the declaration may enable it to access provincial funding for actions related to the emergency and relief, should funding become available.

“The situation is evolving. New decisions may be made affecting municipal services and facilities,” the municipality stated.

For an updated list of impacted services and facilities, visit the municipality’s website. For health-related inquiries, visit Peterborough Public Health.

Peterborough, City of Kawartha Lakes send out messages amid COVID-19 pandemic
