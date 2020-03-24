Coronavirus: Waterloo school board launches at-home learning website

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has launched a new website for parents and students to continue their education while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The board says that WRDSB@home will act as a hub for services outside of the classroom “to support our students’ academic growth.”

The web site promises to provide quick and easy access to some of Ontario’s best online Kindergarten to Grade 12 learning resources produced by the Ontario College of Teachers (OCT).

At the moment, the website only offers a link to the province’s learn@home site which in turn offers some course options for high school kids and some developmental resources for younger kids.

Going forward the WRDSB is asking parents to make sure they are subscribed to the websites of their children’s schools to make sure they receive updates for when WRDSB@home is updated.

There is a box on the bottom of the sites which will allow people to sign up for updates from schools.

On March 12, the Ontario government ordered all publicly funded schools to shut down for three weeks.

With the number of people infected by COVID-19 continuing to climb across the province, Premier Doug Ford said Monday that he does not expect schools in Ontario to reopen on April 6.

