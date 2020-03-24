Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Avalanche Canada shuts down forecasting service due to COVID-19 outbreak 

By Kendra Slugoski Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 3:52 pm
Updated March 24, 2020 3:54 pm
Avalanche Canada will post its last avalanche forecast on March 28, 2020, ending the service a month earlier than normal.
Avalanche Canada will post its last avalanche forecast on March 28, 2020, ending the service a month earlier than normal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Avalanche Canada is warning backcountry enthusiasts of an early shutdown of its avalanche warning service this spring, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saturday, March 28, will be the final three-day avalanche forecast this season.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Rescue groups warn backcountry users to limit risk in Alberta, B.C. mountains

Gilles Valade, executive director of Avalanche Canada, said the shut-down is about a month earlier than normal.

Valade said since both B.C., and Alberta have declared a state of emergency, the organization doesn’t want to promote recreation in the mountains at this time.

“This is clearly not the time for taking any sort of risk,” Valade said.

Tweet This

Valade said the group also relies on data from a network of avalanche professionals across western Canada, but the COVID-19 pandemic has cut off much of that data.

Story continues below advertisement

Avalanche Canada will also shut down the online platform of the Mountain Information Network (MIN) — which allows backcountry users to submit real-time trip reports and observations.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ski hills in Alberta and B.C. close temporarily

Avalanche Canada stressed it takes its responsibilities very seriously to comply with government and AHS recommendations during the pandemic.

“We feel it is essential that we work together and do what we can to avoid putting any extra load on our healthcare system at this time,” Valade said.

Tweet This
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19avalancheMountainAvalanche CanadaBackcountryHealthcare SystemMountain Information NetworkAvalanche canada shutdownavalanche forecastCOVID-19 avalanche canadaMIN
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.