Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Toronto announces measures to help those who are homeless, in community housing

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 3:28 pm
Updated March 24, 2020 3:39 pm
WATCH: Toronto's medical officer of health provides an update on COVID-19.

The City of Toronto has unveiled measures aimed at helping those who are homeless and those who live in affordable housing amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement released on Tuesday, City staff said to date two people in the Toronto shelter system have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Officials said the two cases aren’t connected and both people are recovering in isolation. Municipal staff are currently trying to determine who came into contact with the two people.

Despite the two cases, officials said there is no evidence of an outbreak in Toronto’s shelter system.

READ MORE: Ontario reports 85 new coronavirus cases including one death, total active cases at 573

The City of Toronto said nine new facilities with a total capacity of 350 spaces have opened to spread people out. A tenth facility is being prepared to be opened. According to the statement, hotel and motel rooms, as well as recreation and community centres that are temporarily closed, are currently being used in some cases.

Story continues below advertisement

City staff have also instituted a “rapid housing access” initiative to expedite access to Toronto Community Housing for those in the shelter system. Sixty-five homes have been filled or are in the process of being readied for occupancy.

It was also announced on Tuesday that Toronto Community Housing would be “flexible” with those who pay rent-geared-to-income or market rent if there was a change in employment income. Depending on the resident’s circumstances, rent will be “adjusted or deferred.”

Social distancing affecting small businesses across Toronto

“Housing stability of residents is a top priority,” a statement from the City of Toronto and Mayor John Tory said.

“Housing providers have been directed to be flexible, exercise discretion, and to work with households whose employment-related income is affected due to the current emergency.

As of Monday morning, the Ontario government said there were 573 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Seven Ontario residents have died and eight cases have been resolved.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadaCity of Torontocovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaToronto Community HousingCoronavirus TorontoCOVID-19 TorontoToronto homelessnessCOVID-19 homelessness
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.