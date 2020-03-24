Stephen Colbert tries to change a bike tire in coronavirus self-isolation

In a brand new Late Show segment dubbed “Trying to remember things that you knew how to do when you were younger and now have time for because you’re stuck at home,” a self-isolating Stephen Colbert has shared a comedic clip of him attempting to relearn how to change a bicycle tire in his garage.

Documenting the simple, yet seemingly troublesome task came as another attempt from the host to keep self-quarantined viewers entertained amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

A heavily cut-down, four-minute, 30 second montage of the effort made its way to television screens on Monday evening, utilizing the 55-year-old’s self-made home studio — which consists of an HD video camera and a set of Apple AirPods.

Reminiscing on his adolescence in the late 1970s — when he says he first learned how to change a tire — Colbert said he had fond memories of repairing his bicycle.

“[I’d] flip it upside down like that [and] felt like it was my car,” he said. “I could go anywhere. I was positive I was faster than anyone in the world,” adding that “Evil Knievel was a big deal at the time.”

Colbert continued: “We used to set up little ramps with bricks [and] plywood on top and then we’d jump for distance. We would make the younger kids in the neighbourhood lay down, like the cars that Evil Knievel was jumping at Caesars Palace and we’d jump over them.”

Humbly admitting he had forgotten the skill he was once so proud of four decades ago, Colbert reached out to his viewers asking what they’ve been doing while self-quarantining, after successfully changing one bike tire.

He tweeted: “What skills did you learn as a young person that you need now that you’re stuck at home? Hit me back to show them off!”