Manning Drive closed as Edmonton police call in bomb unit to traffic stop

Manning Drive in north Edmonton was closed Tuesday morning after police found “potentially hazardous items” during a traffic stop.

According to a news release, the Edmonton Police Service Bomb Unit was called out to assess the items in the vehicle.

As of about 11:30 a.m., traffic travelling east and westbound on Anthony Henday Drive was unaffected, but drivers travelling north on Manning must exit east onto the Henday as the westbound exit was closed.

Edmonton police had a portion of Manning Freeway closed down on March 24 as the bomb unit was called in to assess items found in a vehicle during a traffic stop. Courtesy: Mike Amoz

Drivers travelling south on Manning must exit west onto the Henday while the eastbound exit is closed.

As well, the off-ramp from the Anthony Henday westbound to go south onto Manning Freeway is also closed.

Police didn’t say how long the closures would be in effect.

— More to come…