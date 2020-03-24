India sets 21-day ‘total lockdown’ in fight against coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a “total lockdown” in the country of 1.3 billion people during a televised address Tuesday night, the most extensive stay-at-home order yet in the world’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The 21-day lockdown was set to begin at midnight.

“To save India and every Indian, there will be a total ban on venturing out of your homes,” Modi said, adding that if the county failed to manage the next 21 days, it would be set back by 21 years.

2:24 Coronavirus outbreak: WHO warns COVID-19 pandemic ‘is accelerating’ Coronavirus outbreak: WHO warns COVID-19 pandemic ‘is accelerating’

Indian health officials have reported 469 actives cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and 10 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement