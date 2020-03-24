Menu

World

India sets 21-day ‘total lockdown’ in fight against coronavirus pandemic

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 24, 2020 11:33 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Indian guru’s tips to ward off coronavirus frustrate health professionals
WATCH: Indian guru's tips to ward off coronavirus frustrate health professionals

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a “total lockdown” in the country of 1.3 billion people during a televised address Tuesday night, the most extensive stay-at-home order yet in the world’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The 21-day lockdown was set to begin at midnight.

“To save India and every Indian, there will be a total ban on venturing out of your homes,” Modi said, adding that if the county failed to manage the next 21 days, it would be set back by 21 years.

Coronavirus outbreak: WHO warns COVID-19 pandemic ‘is accelerating’
Coronavirus outbreak: WHO warns COVID-19 pandemic ‘is accelerating’

Indian health officials have reported 469 actives cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and 10 deaths.

