Japan’s PM says 2020 Olympics will be postponed over coronavirus

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he has asked for the International Olympic Committee to delay the Tokyo Olympics for one year because of the spread of the coronavirus around the world.

Abe spoke with the International Olympic Committee’s president, Thomas Bach, on Tuesday as questions have dogged the organizing body about whether it should cancel or delay the Games, which were set to begin on July 24, as the number of cases of coronavirus continue to rise around the world.

In that conversation, Abe said that Japan will hold a “complete” Games as proof of victory over the coronavirus. But he said he asked Bach for a one-year delay to allow that to happen.

Abe had previously acknowledged a postponement would be unavoidable if the 2020 Games could not be held in a complete manner amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Abe held telephone talks with Bach after the organizing body said on Sunday it would make a decision on the Tokyo Games over the next four weeks.

