Coronavirus: Peterborough Regional Health Centre reopens main entrance with touchless doors

The main entrance to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre has reopened after it was temporarily closed earlier this month while the hospital installed touchless sliding doors in an effort to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Access to the hospital through its cancer care centre is now closed, while the emergency room entrance remains open to emergency patients.

A map indicates which hospital entrances are available to the public as the facility continues to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Peterborough Regional Health Centre

Story continues below advertisement

In a release, the hospital says it is screening anyone who enters the hospital. Patients and visitors are required to wash their hands upon arrival and are also expected to wash their hands frequently while at the hospital.