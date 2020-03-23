Health Sciences Centre Foundation starts fund for hospital’s COVID-19 fight

Send this page to someone via email

The Health Sciences Centre Foundation is raising money to help pay for the Winnipeg hospital’s ongoing efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

The foundation launched a COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund Monday.

“We all need to take care of frontline health care workers so they can take care of the rest of us,” said HSC Foundation president and CEO Jonathon Lyon in a release.

“We are rallying donors to do what they can to support our dedicated doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, and other facility staff, as well as patients they treat.”

Money raised will be used to support the efforts of doctors and hospital staff, the foundation said.

View link »

Story continues below advertisement

The foundation also said it’s working with the hospital to find emerging needs like acquiring communication equipment so families can keep in touch with loved ones hospitalized by the virus.

“Donor support will keep the hospital nimble as it continues to prepare for the care needs of COVID-19 patients while still providing care for other seriously ill patients and people with emergency needs,” said Lyon.

“Through all this, we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to support the entire HSC team as they work to keep Manitobans healthy.”

HSC Foundation COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund can be made online or by phone at (204) 515-5612 or toll-free at 1-800-679-8493.

0:32 Coronavirus outbreak: One new probable COVID-19 case reported in Manitoba Coronavirus outbreak: One new probable COVID-19 case reported in Manitoba

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.