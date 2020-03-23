Menu

Health

Town of Cochrane offers update on COVID-19 measures

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 9:06 pm
Cochrane Mayor Jeff Genung speaks during a Facebook live on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Cochrane Mayor Jeff Genung speaks during a Facebook live on Monday, March 23, 2020. Courtesy: Town of Cochrane/Facebook

The town of Cochrane, Alta., hosted a Facebook live on Monday to update people on measures its taking during the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Alberta sees 42 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total to 301 on Monday

Chief administrative officer Drew Hyndman stressed that people need to practise physical distancing — not social distancing.

“Cochrane is renowned for our beautiful, open and green spaces, and I encourage you to enjoy them, but please do this responsibly and keep your distance from one another,” he said. “Even when you’re outside, model physical distancing.

“We need you to model this for your kids, for your neighbourhood [and] for the stranger you see on the pathway.”

READ MORE: Social distancing is out, physical distancing is in — here’s how to do it

Stay home as much as possible, avoid busy areas and stay two metres away from people who are not in your immediate family, Hyndman said.

He explained that the town’s transit service is still operational, but only six people will be allowed on one bus at a time.

Public access to all town facilities remains closed, he said.

READ MORE: Town of Cochrane closes playgrounds amid COVID-19 concerns

The town closed all playgrounds on Saturday.

WATCH: On March 23, 2020, Cochrane Mayor Jeff Genung and chief administrative officer Drew Hyndman updated the community on the town’s COVID-19 response and took questions.

 

Mayor Jeff Genung said we remain in “unchartered territory,” as things change on a daily basis.

He said he recognizes that people are struggling and worried, but the community gives him strength.

“As a local business owner myself and as a parent with kids that are home from school, I get it. It’s been a lot of change and it’s been all at once,” he said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Alberta family pleads for COVID-19 compliance

Genung said it’s time for a different approach, adding that people need to be the best and safest neighbours, pet owners and residents they can be right now.

“When you’re considering your daily habits, I would ask you to act like you have COVID-19 symptoms and adjust yourself accordingly,” he said. “That’s what it’s going to take to beat this, and we will beat this together.”

He said the four priorities of the town are to flatten the curve, keep critical systems and people working, avoid overwhelming the health-care system and communicate with residents.

Alberta’s top doctor clarifies new testing and self-isolation guidelines
Alberta’s top doctor clarifies new testing and self-isolation guidelines

Genung thanked people for following health advice, and implored those who haven’t to start.

He said the town is not going to fine people who aren’t social distancing — yet.

“We will if we have to,” he said.

READ MORE: ‘Please take it seriously’: Calgarian living in Barcelona tests positive for COVID-19, under quarantine

The mayor said these trying times have a silver lining.

“In these times, when everybody is being hit so hard in so many ways, it is bringing out the goodness in people,” he said, describing how kids are brightening up the town, some businesses are offering free food and people are volunteering in different capacities.

Genung explained you can “go out” with your friends via a virtual beer.

“It may not be the clink of a glass that we’re used to and that we would love to do… but in the meantime, we’ll find a way through innovation and technology to find a way to connect with one another,” he said.

READ MORE: Five people to listen to during coronavirus outbreak — and five to ignore

Genung said councillors will be modelling physical distancing at Monday’s meeting, where they will discuss ways to support residents and businesses during this difficult time.

