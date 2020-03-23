Spring snowfall warning issued for parts of central, northern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Areas in central and northern Alberta are being told to brace for as much as 15 centimetres of snow to fall by Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for a number of areas in the province on Monday, describing the expected weather as “a long period of snowfall.”

“We’re dealing with a spring storm moving through Alberta to start the week,” Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer said. “Pacific air is once again moving towards central Alberta.

“With an Arctic high dropping in from the north, the battleground will be in central Alberta once again and leave Edmonton with up to five cm of fresh snow by midday Tuesday.”

READ MORE: 2020 spring weather forecast: Warmer-than-normal patterns for much of Canada

Environment Canada said the “warning may need to be expanded to other regions as the system continues to develop.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” the weather agency said on its website. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.” Tweet This

Watch below: (From October 2019) Bill Gardiner from Kal Tire joins Kent Morrison on the Global News at Noon Edmonton with some facts on winter tire options and some tips for drivers.

4:29 Kal Tire has winter driving tips for Alberta motorists Kal Tire has winter driving tips for Alberta motorists

For a complete list of weather warnings, watches and advisories in Alberta, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.