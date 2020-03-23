Coronavirus: Canada Post reduces office hours, sets aside time for seniors

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Post announced Monday that it’s making some changes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Post offices across the nation are reducing hours — opening an hour later and closing an hour early — so that staff can do a thorough clean and re-stock.

The first hour of each day will be dedicated to seniors and those with compromised immune systems.

Some offices may shut because of overall building closures, and smaller offices may need to limit the number of people inside at one time.

Canada Post will continue to accept cash payments, but is encouraging customers to use credit or debit cards to “tap” at the point-of-sale machine.

A signature for deliveries is also no longer required. Letter carriers will knock or ring at a home, determine a safe place to leave the package, and leave.

