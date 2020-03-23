Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

Coronavirus: Canada Post reduces office hours, sets aside time for seniors

By Terry Schintz Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 5:16 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says ‘enough is enough’ to those not complying with social distancing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is no tolerance for those flouting orders to socially distance from others in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. “You all think you’re invincible. You’re not. Enough is enough,” he warned in an address to Canadians on Monday from Rideau Cottage, where he is currently in self-isolation.

Canada Post announced Monday that it’s making some changes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Post offices across the nation are reducing hours — opening an hour later and closing an hour early — so that staff can do a thorough clean and re-stock.

The first hour of each day will be dedicated to seniors and those with compromised immune systems.

Some offices may shut because of overall building closures, and smaller offices may need to limit the number of people inside at one time.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario schools won’t reopen on April 6, Premier Doug Ford says

Canada Post will continue to accept cash payments, but is encouraging customers to use credit or debit cards to “tap” at the point-of-sale machine.

A signature for deliveries is also no longer required. Letter carriers will knock or ring at a home, determine a safe place to leave the package, and leave.

Story continues below advertisement
B.C. health officials announce three new deaths from COVID-19, and 48 new cases since Saturday
B.C. health officials announce three new deaths from COVID-19, and 48 new cases since Saturday
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsCanada Postcoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaMailMail DeliveryPost Office
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.