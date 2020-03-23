City of London, Ont. closes all outside play structures amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the City of London is expanding its list of closures to include all outside play structures.

The decision will affect playgrounds skate parks, and multi-use courts effective Tuesday.

In a statement released on Monday, City officials said this is in keeping with Premier Doug Ford’s directive to close all non-essential businesses to reinforce the importance of social distancing.

“Site visits by City officials as well as concerns raised by the public have indicated that many of these precautions were not being followed, especially physical distance,” the statement went on to say.

City parks and open spaces will, however, remain open. Still, the City asks that people continue to practice social distancing by standing six feet apart and avoiding all non-essential gatherings.

This decision comes after the City cancelled all city-operated programs and close the facilities where those programs are run over a week ago.

Last week, the City also moved to essential services only, which included closing City Hall, arenas, community centres and senior’s centres, pools, libraries, golf courses and Provincial Offences Court and social services offices to the public.

