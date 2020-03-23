Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Nurses association applauds Doug Ford for shutdown of non-essential workplaces

By Catherine McDonald Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 4:52 pm
Updated March 23, 2020 4:55 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario Premier Doug Ford orders all non-essential businesses to close
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday that all non-essential businesses are being ordered to close and would detail what falls under this category and what will remain open on Tuesday. This measure would last for 14 days as of Tuesday night, but the government would extend this if necessary. Ford urged people to stay home unless absolutely necessary and stressed those returning to the province must self-isolate for 14 days.

The head of the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario (RNAO) is praising Premier Doug Ford and the Ontario government for moving to shut down non-essential workplaces in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“Premier, thank you for listening. Now is the time for everybody to stay home,” Doris Grinspun told Global News on Monday.

Grinspun, whose group represents 44,000 registered nurse and nurse practitioners in Ontario, talked about the toll the pandemic is having on the frontline workers.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: All non-essential workplaces ordered to close in Ontario

The comments come as there’s news from Toronto Public Health that approximately 13 health care workers in Toronto have tested positive for COVID-19.

“I know there are some (nurses) in London, some in Ottawa. Hopefully they will all get well soon,” said Grinspun, explaining she has a heavy heart because there are already so many cases involving frontline workers.

Story continues below advertisement

Grinspun said she is asking the premier to assign two or three manufacturers to produce surgical masks, saying mass gear such as masks and personal protective equipment is key to saving lives.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 13 health-care workers test positive for COVID-19 in Toronto

“We need to know they are protected and they will fight for us,” said Grinspun.

Last week, the RNAO announced a call out to their membership for retired nurses to volunteer their time across the province. Grinspun said 4,500 former nurses are now on hand, volunteering for telehealth and in hospital settings.

She said nursing students are now being offered to nursing homes with a shortage of personal support workers.

READ MORE: Ontario health officials sound alarm over impending shortage of masks, protective gear

“They are qualified,” she explained.

The RNAO also urged Ontario residents to step out onto their porches every evening at 7:30 with pots and pans to make noise and clap.

“To celebrate health care professionals for their heroic work”, said Grinspun.

