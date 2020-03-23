Menu

Canada

Regina police investigating assault on taxi driver

By Brittney Matejka Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 1:10 pm
Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the New Year
Regina Police are asking the public for any information regarding a assault of a taxi driver on Saturday night. File / Global News

Regina Police are currently investigating and searching for the attacker of a taxi driver on Saturday night.

The driver was taken to hospital by EMS with serious injuries following being struct with an unknown object.

The investigation has suggested that the taxi operator was dropping off a passenger at the 1800 block of Atkinson Street,  when the passenger left without paying the cab fare the driver left the vehicle to seek payment. The driver was then assaulted.

The K9 Unit was called in to search the area following the assault but were unable to locate the fleeing passenger.

Police said the investigation into this weapons offence is still on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

