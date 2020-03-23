Regina police investigating assault on taxi driver

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Police are currently investigating and searching for the attacker of a taxi driver on Saturday night.

The driver was taken to hospital by EMS with serious injuries following being struct with an unknown object.

The investigation has suggested that the taxi operator was dropping off a passenger at the 1800 block of Atkinson Street, when the passenger left without paying the cab fare the driver left the vehicle to seek payment. The driver was then assaulted.

The K9 Unit was called in to search the area following the assault but were unable to locate the fleeing passenger.

Police said the investigation into this weapons offence is still on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

