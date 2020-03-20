RCMP Depot Division to suspend troop training

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP Depot Divison in Regina has announced it will suspend the training of future troops due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release the national police force said as of 4:30 pm, Thursday “most training at Depot ceased.”

One troop is scheduled to graduate on Monday, another three are expected to complete their training and graduate over the next week.

All other troops have been sent home and incoming troops have been postponed.

The RCMP says training will resume once they have been cleared to do so by both provincial and national health authorities.

According to the RCMP those classes will provide an additional 120 new police officers.

A departure plan is being created for trainees who are being sent home based on flight availability.

Regular staff members who are deemed fit for duty may be redeployed across the province or anywhere in Canada.

Graduation ceremonies for the three classes will not be open to visitors, including family, and there will not be any chapel service or banquet.

Earlier this week the RCMP announced that all public events would be postponed in the face of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

