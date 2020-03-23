Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Plea for donations of medical supplies to protect B.C. health workers

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 12:39 pm
Updated March 23, 2020 12:49 pm
Community rallies to support Burnaby Hospital staff.
The community has come together in a big way to support the Burnaby Hospital and its staff. They've come up with funds, medical equipment, and even hot food and hotel rooms for doctors, nurses and other workers. Sarah MacDonald reports.

A B.C. non-profit industry group is asking for the public’s help to donate much-needed personal protective equipment and medical supplies to health-care workers during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Operation Protect, which was launched by SafeCareBC, aims to ensure frontline staff will have enough items, such as gloves, masks, and hand sanitizer.

It asks individuals and organizations to donate any unused and unopened personal protective equipment or medical supplies, which it will distribute to health-care workers in hospitals, long-term care, home care, and assisted-living facilities.

“Every day, our member organizations are telling us they are in urgent need of these supplies to stay safe and ensure safe, quality care for our seniors who depend on them,” SafeCare CEO Jen Lyle said in a statement.

“We’re calling on everyone to give a hand — donate your extra hand sanitizer, gloves, and masks. It’ll take you 30 seconds, and it will help save lives.”

The Operation Protect website has a list of needed supplies and information on how to donate.

