Coronavirus: Guelph closing all playgrounds and dog, skate parks

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says it is closing all playgrounds and skate and fenced-in dog parks to the public in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As of Monday, signs were being posted on play structures throughout the city and the Peter Misersky dog park along with the city tennis courts have been locked.

READ MORE: Elora Gorge among parks closed to public by GRCA

The skatepark at Wellington Street and Edinburgh Road was also closed to the public.

The move comes following a recommendation from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health to close all outdoor play areas to support social distancing and limit the spread of COVID-19.

View link »

“We have to take physical distancing seriously to protect our individual health and the health of our community,” Mayor Cam Guthrie said. “The city will continue to implement the recommendations of our local health unit as they come.”

Story continues below advertisement

Waterloo Region closed all of its play structures on Friday.

As of Monday afternoon, there have been no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Guelph, while one has been reported in Mount Forest and 32 have been reported in Waterloo Region.

Public Health has also recommended that all personal service businesses and event venues close until April 5.

They said personal service businesses include hair and nail salons, tattoo parlours, barbershops and fitness facilities, while event venues include banquet halls and conference centres.

Public Health said its recommendations regarding outdoor play areas do not include trails and green spaces.

1:24 How to practice social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak How to practice social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak

Anyone with concerns about park use is asked to call the city’s bylaw office at 519-837-2529. People are being urged to not take matters into their own hands or share images on social media.

“Please do not use play structures, and if you’re enjoying some outdoor time at parks, remember to keep a safe physical distance of two metres from others,” CAO Scott Stewart said.

More information the city’s response to COVID-19 can be found on its website.

Story continues below advertisement

View link »

View link »