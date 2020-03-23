3rd confirmed case of COVID-19 identified in Hastings, Prince Edward region

Send this page to someone via email

A woman in her 20s has contracted the novel coronavirus in the Hastings and Prince Edward region.

This brings the region’s total up to three confirmed cases.

According to new provincial COVID-19 numbers released Monday morning, the woman contracted the disease through close contact and is currently self-isolating.

Ontario health officials confirmed 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 489 active cases.

This is the highest single-day jump in new cases Ontario has seen so far.

Six people have died in the province, and eight cases have been resolved.

The province’s latest death is a man in his 80s who had no travel history or close contact with anyone else who tested positive for COVID-19. He died at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodriguez