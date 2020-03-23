Menu

Canada

3rd confirmed case of COVID-19 identified in Hastings, Prince Edward region

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 12:56 pm
Public health officials in the Hastings and Prince Edward region say a third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the area.
Getty Images

A woman in her 20s has contracted the novel coronavirus in the Hastings and Prince Edward region.

This brings the region’s total up to three confirmed cases.

According to new provincial COVID-19 numbers released Monday morning, the woman contracted the disease through close contact and is currently self-isolating.

READ MORE: Ontario announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, total hits 489 active coronavirus cases

Ontario health officials confirmed 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 489 active cases.

This is the highest single-day jump in new cases Ontario has seen so far.

Six people have died in the province, and eight cases have been resolved.

The province’s latest death is a man in his 80s who had no travel history or close contact with anyone else who tested positive for COVID-19. He died at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodriguez

