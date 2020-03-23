Coronavirus: Ontario government announces ‘enhanced’ self-assessment tool for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government announced a new “enhanced and interactive” self-assessment tool on Sunday for people to use in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This new easy-to-use tool takes the public through a series of questions to inform those who are concerned they may have contracted COVID-19,” a statement released on Monday said.

The government said the tool will help people determine “in a matter of seconds” whether they are negative or if they should seek treatment.

It also helps the province be updated in “real-time” on the amount of people who are told to get treatment and where these people are located.

“I encourage anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19, have symptoms or may have travelled outside of Canada to first self-isolate and then take a few seconds to complete our new online assessment tool,” said Christine Elliott, deputy premier and minister of health.

“By answering a few questions, Ontarians will be able to make informed choices about what to do, while the province collects real-time data to enhance our ongoing response.” Tweet This

Once assessed, a person will be told whether to practice self-isolation, call their physician or visit a self-assessment centre.

The Ford government announced up to $304 million toward the province’s response to COVID-19. The government said on top of this new assessment tool, a number of new assessment centres will be opened across the province.

There are currently 58 centres in Ontario.

As of Monday morning, the province had 489 active coronavirus cases, eight resolved and six deaths.

The tool can be found here.