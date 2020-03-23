Menu

Canada

Northumberland County launches website for virtual patient care during coronavirus pandemic

By Sarah Deeth Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 11:25 am
.
. Northumberland County

Online walk-in clinics and patient appointments are now available to residents in Northumberland County as health units across Canada press for social distancing and self-isolation.

Northumberland Care is launching a new website, northumberlandcare.com, to help virtually connect patients with physicians.

A release from Northumberland Care states that doctors are now meeting with their patients over the phone or through video conference.

Several other doctors are now making themselves available online to talk to patients who don’t have a family doctor. Northumberland Care believes a doctor will be available three hours a day, six days a week.

