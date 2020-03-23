Looking for work? Loblaws needs your help during the COVID-19 crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Loblaws is looking to hire temporary workers in its grocery stores and pharmacies during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Mark Wilson, head of human resources for Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart, said that with grocery stores and pharmacies remaining open, workers are looking for “much-needed relief.”

“Our supply chain is strong, and we’re going to keep it that way,” Wilson said. “We know people are relying on our stores to be open, stocked and ready to serve.

“In order to keep things running smoothly, we need a full team in stores and distribution centres. We also need to be able to give our current team a break. So we’re inviting people to apply, and we’ll reach out if we need a hand restocking, supporting customers or just pitching in.”

Loblaws has launched a website to try and recruit temporary workers as quickly as possible to help in stores and distribution centres.

The company says it is in need of store clerks, Shoppers Drug Mart merchandisers, assemblers, pharmacists and pharmacy assistants.

“With all that’s going on, we know there are some people out there who are looking for work,” said Wilson. “We don’t know how much help we’ll need, or where, but if there are people looking to be employed and paid right now, maybe we can help each other out.”

Last week, Loblaws announced it is temporarily raising wages for employees by an estimated 15 per cent “in recognition of their outstanding and ongoing efforts keeping our stores open and operating so effectively.”

Loblaws CEO Galen Weston said the raise is a way to “make sure that a significant portion of that benefit would go straight into the pockets” of the company’s workers.

Loblaws has also begun installing plexiglass shields at checkout counters and is trying to acquire more personal protective equipment for its employees.

In addition, the company is holding dedicated store hours for seniors and people with disabilities.